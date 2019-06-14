Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel of Nave Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Guin Self
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guin Self


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guin Self Obituary
Guin Self

Erin - Mary Guindola "Guin" Self, age 91 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, died as a born again Christian of Baptist faith on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center.

A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.

The Self family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

Guin entered this life on September 27, 1927 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Carter and Bessie Tanner.

In addition to her parents, Guin was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Self Sr, and grandson, Michael Reed.

Survivors include her loving children, Patricia Reed (Wendell), Carl Self Jr (Patricia), Lillian Lamastus (Brant), Anita Keeton (Gary); brothers, Artie Tanner, Virgil Tanner; sisters, Thelma Lewis, Leola Mathis, and Shirley Hooper. Guin also leaves behind seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Carl Self Jr, Kyle Lamastus, Matthew Reed, Gary Keeton, Danny Mathis, and Randy Self. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl T Self III, Mark Reed, Amy Spence, Lauren Keeton Grimes, and Victoria Keeton.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now