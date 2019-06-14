Guin Self



Erin - Mary Guindola "Guin" Self, age 91 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, died as a born again Christian of Baptist faith on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center.



A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.



The Self family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.



Guin entered this life on September 27, 1927 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Carter and Bessie Tanner.



In addition to her parents, Guin was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Self Sr, and grandson, Michael Reed.



Survivors include her loving children, Patricia Reed (Wendell), Carl Self Jr (Patricia), Lillian Lamastus (Brant), Anita Keeton (Gary); brothers, Artie Tanner, Virgil Tanner; sisters, Thelma Lewis, Leola Mathis, and Shirley Hooper. Guin also leaves behind seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Serving as pallbearers will be Carl Self Jr, Kyle Lamastus, Matthew Reed, Gary Keeton, Danny Mathis, and Randy Self. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl T Self III, Mark Reed, Amy Spence, Lauren Keeton Grimes, and Victoria Keeton.



Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 14, 2019