|
|
Guy Phillips
Clarksville - Guy Raymond Phillips, 65 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Chuck Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Guy entered into this life on April 26, 1954 in Frankfort, Germany to the late Jack and Midori Sonoda Phillips. He retired from Trane Company after over 41 years of dedicated employment. Guy enjoyed NASCAR, corvettes and muscle cars.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Hamm Phillips; children; Shannon (Chris) Malugin and Dakota (Brianna) Robertson; grandson, Colin Malugin; great-granddaughter, Bella Malugin; siblings, Marie Nelson; Kim Tonello, David (Patti) Phillips; Chuck Phillips; and Dodie (Frank) Queen; nieces and nephews, Joe Tonello, John Phillips, Jane Tonello, and Trey Queen.
Pallbearers will be Joe Tonello, John Phillips, Dakota Robertson, Colin Malugin, Dylan McGee, Ethan McGee, and David Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or Cancer research.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020