Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Phillips Obituary
Guy Phillips

Clarksville - Guy Raymond Phillips, 65 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Chuck Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Guy entered into this life on April 26, 1954 in Frankfort, Germany to the late Jack and Midori Sonoda Phillips. He retired from Trane Company after over 41 years of dedicated employment. Guy enjoyed NASCAR, corvettes and muscle cars.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Hamm Phillips; children; Shannon (Chris) Malugin and Dakota (Brianna) Robertson; grandson, Colin Malugin; great-granddaughter, Bella Malugin; siblings, Marie Nelson; Kim Tonello, David (Patti) Phillips; Chuck Phillips; and Dodie (Frank) Queen; nieces and nephews, Joe Tonello, John Phillips, Jane Tonello, and Trey Queen.

Pallbearers will be Joe Tonello, John Phillips, Dakota Robertson, Colin Malugin, Dylan McGee, Ethan McGee, and David Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or Cancer research.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now