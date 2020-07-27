Gwendolyn Bowers-Tyler



Clarksville - Age 78, passed away July 23, 2020. at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was born to Grant Bowers Sr. and Mable Anderson Bowers on August 8, 1941. She graduated from Tennessee State University (Class of 1963) and spent over 30 years as a teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Tyler of 54 years; Survived by sons, Joseph (Dorothy) Tyler of Warner Robins, GA., Stephen (Latonia) Tyler of San Antonio, TX., grandchildren, Dewayne Jackson (Elizabeth) of Colorado Springs, Co.; Joseph Tyler (Alejandra) of Tampa, FL., Shanell Tyler of Nashville, TN., Ciara Tyler of Warner Robins, GA., Kiara Tyler of Warner Robins, GA. Victoria Tyler of San Antonio, TX., a host of great grandchildren, siblings, Grant Bowers Jr (Benetta), Charlie Bowers (Faye), Justice Stevens, Florence Rice, Peggy Mooreland, Lorene Benton (Bobby), Carolyn Majors (Ronnie), Linda Towner (Joe). Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020,10-11 with funeral to follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 275 Tyler Town Rd. Interment Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store