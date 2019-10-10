|
Harold "Hubba Bubba" Greene
Clarksville - Age 61 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He was born February 8, 1958 in Clarksville to J.C. Greene and Ionia Poindexter Greene. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mildred Frederick and Barbara Greene and brother, James Greene.
He leaves to cherish his memories sister, Georgie (Mitchell) Brewer; brothers, Henry (Rosalynd) Greene and Jesse Greene; nieces, Beverly (Bobby) Bell, Kita Frederick, Patricia Greene, Jacqueline (James) Brewer-Russell, Cassandra Brewer, Brenda Brown, Birdie Marie Carlise, Quincy Green, Sherry Green, Carolyn Green, Lisa Green and Tonya Green; nephews, Donnie (Vanessa) Greene, Clifford ( Linda) Frederick, Michael (Joyce) Brewer, Tony (Carolyn) Greene and Kevin Greene and a host of other relatives and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019