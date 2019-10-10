Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Harold "Hubba Bubba" Greene


1958 - 2019
Harold "Hubba Bubba" Greene Obituary
Harold "Hubba Bubba" Greene

Clarksville - Age 61 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He was born February 8, 1958 in Clarksville to J.C. Greene and Ionia Poindexter Greene. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mildred Frederick and Barbara Greene and brother, James Greene.

He leaves to cherish his memories sister, Georgie (Mitchell) Brewer; brothers, Henry (Rosalynd) Greene and Jesse Greene; nieces, Beverly (Bobby) Bell, Kita Frederick, Patricia Greene, Jacqueline (James) Brewer-Russell, Cassandra Brewer, Brenda Brown, Birdie Marie Carlise, Quincy Green, Sherry Green, Carolyn Green, Lisa Green and Tonya Green; nephews, Donnie (Vanessa) Greene, Clifford ( Linda) Frederick, Michael (Joyce) Brewer, Tony (Carolyn) Greene and Kevin Greene and a host of other relatives and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
