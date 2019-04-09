Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Clarksville
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Clarksville
Rev. Harold Witmer

Clarksville - Harold Leroy Witmer, age 82, went to be his Lord Jesus on Saturday, April 6, 2019 while at his home in Clarksville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Clarksville with the Rev. Sam Hill officiating. He will be laid to rest with Army Honors at The Community Church Memorial Gardens following the service. Harold's family will begin receiving friends at 12 noon on Saturday at First Baptist Church. Elders and Deacons of The Community Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Harold entered into this life on May 30, 1936 in York Co., Pennsylvania to the late Free Woodrow Wilson Witmer and Kathryn Davenport Witmer. As a young man Harold served in the US Army and had a lifelong passion for serving Jesus and founded The Christian Serviceman Center of Clarksville. Furthermore, he founded the Youth Challenge Center for Boys and Girls and worked with many other organizations including the Salvation Army where he served on the Board and also with the PGA where he served as a Senior Tour Chaplain. Additionally, Harold was one of the founding Elders of The Community Church and has been the current Pastor there for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Faye Kreidler Witmer; children, Timothy (Lee Anne), Steven (Rebecca), and Melanie Witmer; and siblings, Richard Witmer, Donald Witmer, Joe Arnsberger, and Kathy Ross. He was also the grandfather to five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The Community Church for mission ministries. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
