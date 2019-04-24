|
|
Harriet Ann "Bobbie" Singleton Patterson
Clarksville - On the morning of April 18, 2019, Bobbie entered Heaven to meet our Lord and Savior. She was born in Louisville, KY on April 24, 1948 to Lloyd and Betty Jo (Pence) Kramer. After the untimely death of her father, her mother remarried to Richard Singleton, Bobbie's adoptive father.
In 1967, Bobbie married her first husband, William H. Thomsen, Jr. Although this marriage eventually failed, it produced Bobbie's two oldest children, Edward and Brian. As the children got older, Bobbie decided to pursue her Bachelor's degree in Accounting at Austin Peay State University. After graduating in 1983, she worked as an Accountant/Bookkeeper for Trane and then Old South Trucking for several years before becoming a teacher at Daymar College (formerly Draughons Junior College) in Clarksville.
Bobbie met the love of her life, Michael Lawrence Patterson, and they were married on October 6, 1991. Although they planned to spend their life together as a couple, their duo became a trio when they were given a precious surprise with their daughter, Patricia.
Bobbie was most known for her kind and welcoming nature and sense of humor. Her later years were filled with the love and laughter of her youngest daughter, grandchildren and the activities of a proud and engaged mother and wife.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Michael; children Edward (Elizabeth) Thomsen, Brian (Vanessa) Thomsen, and Patricia Patterson; step-children Jessica Renneberg, Jennifer Mahon, Elizabeth (B.J.) Britt, Mitchell (Scarlett) Patterson, and Chassity Lowry; 21 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren as well as in-laws and many loving friends.
A Celebration of Bobbie's Life will be held this Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Living Waters Community Church, 285 Hugh Hunter Rd., Oak Grove, KY 42262.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019