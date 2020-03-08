Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Harriett Noland Mabry


1933 - 2020
Harriett Noland Mabry Obituary
Harriett Noland Mabry

Clarksville - Harriett Noland Mabry passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home after a several months' long struggle with motor neuron disease.

Harriett was born Emily Harriett Noland on April 26, 1933 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late William Darden and Hattie Parsons Noland. She was a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University, where she earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in English.

Harriett taught English for Austin Peay State University and later co-owned The Cottage, a needlework and gift shop, with her friends Lanelle Norman and Frieda Holt. She was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She served on the board of trustees of both the Friends of the Library and the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library. Harriett was also a member of the Warioto Book Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing the piano, playing bridge and travelling to her beloved British Isles and Ireland. She also enjoyed correcting the grammar of her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, at 2:00 PM, at Trinity Episcopal Church. A reception with the family will be held after the service in Dorothy Conroy Hall, with a private family graveside service afterwards at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Friday, March 13, from 12:00 PM until the hour of the service at the church.

Harriett was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Marrast Mabry, siblings William Michael Noland, Dorothy Noland Houck, and James Orin Noland. She is survived by her sister Vianne Noland Piper (Bob), Winston-Salem, NC; children William Lawson Mabry (Beth) and Malinda Mabry-Scott (Floyd) of Clarksville; grandchildren Fount Mabry Darnell, Christiana, TN, Emily Louise Darnell, Waynesville, NC, and Elizabeth Dabney Mabry and William Lawson Mabry, Jr. of Clarksville.

Pallbearers will be her beloved nephews and William Green Lyle, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 317 Franklin St., Clarksville TN 37040, Friends of the Library, 350 Pageant Ln., Suite 501, Clarksville TN 37040, or Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 3241, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
