Harry Daniel
Harry Daniel

Clarksville -

Harry L. Daniel, age 73, of Clarksville passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Chambers Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Harry entered this life on July 19, 1947 in Nashville, TN to the late John and Irene Daniel. He was a graduate of Caldwell County, High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Tennessee Tech University. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and old cars, especially 1957 chevys. He was a Vietnam Veteran of The United States Army.

Survivors include his children, Brad (Coral) Daniel, Holly Daniel Finnegan; sister, Gay (Larry) Cohen; grandchildren, Derek Daniel, Nathan Daniel, Cameron Finnegan, Tristan Finnegan, Peyton Daniel, Sebastian Finnegan, Alexis Britt, Levi Ussery, and Josh Collins, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Online condolences may be made to Harry's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
