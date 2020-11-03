Harry Daniel
Clarksville -
Harry L. Daniel, age 73, of Clarksville passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Chambers Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Harry entered this life on July 19, 1947 in Nashville, TN to the late John and Irene Daniel. He was a graduate of Caldwell County, High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Tennessee Tech University. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and old cars, especially 1957 chevys. He was a Vietnam Veteran of The United States Army.
Survivors include his children, Brad (Coral) Daniel, Holly Daniel Finnegan; sister, Gay (Larry) Cohen; grandchildren, Derek Daniel, Nathan Daniel, Cameron Finnegan, Tristan Finnegan, Peyton Daniel, Sebastian Finnegan, Alexis Britt, Levi Ussery, and Josh Collins, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Clarksville, Montgomery County.
Online condolences may be made to Harry's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com