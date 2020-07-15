Harry Eugene Young
Clarksville - Harry Eugene Young, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Gene was born December 5, 1933, in Trenton, KY, to the late Milton Young and Essie Mae Moore Young. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan Joiner Young; and one brother, Milton Young.
Mr. Young was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and Shriners International. He loved fishing, bird hunting, and was an avid Kentucky basketball fan.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, at 12:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery. Family visitation will be Saturday, July 18, from 11:00 to 11:45 AM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Gene is survived by four children, Michael Eugene (Debi) Young, Terry Lee (Katherine) Young, Debra Jo (Dan) Bucy, and Jeffrey Gray (Susan) Young; five siblings, Betty Dies, Martha Nicholson, Lois Bartee, Bertha Summers, and Jack Young; eight grandchildren, William (Patricia) Bucy, Gray (Amy) Young, Tate Lux (Lindsay Walters), Matthew (Holly) Bucy, Gentry Young, Jennifer (Jonathan) Slape, Sara (David) Jimmerson, and Colbi Young; and nine great grandchildren, Maple Anne Bucy, Noah Bucy, Hagen Bucy, Wyatt Bucy, Joiner Young, Rosalee Young, Rylyn Elle Lux, Makena Sky Lux, and Ellis Jimmerson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the Alzheimer's Association
, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.