|
|
Harvey Eaton, Jr.
Dickson - Harvey D. Eaton, Jr., age 53, of Dickson, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Memorial service will be held, 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Morgan officiating.
Harvey entered this life on March 25, 1966 in Yellville, AR. He was a devoted husband and family man, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and was employed with Gateway Tire for thirty years. Harvey was a Veteran of The United States Army. During his honorable years of service, he served in Korea.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey David Eaton, Sr. and his loving pup, Cedar.
Survivors include his wife of almost five years, Mandi Dixon Eaton; mother, Laura Hyatt; sons, Harvey David Eaton III, Christopher Dean, Stetsen Kade Barnard, Zach Reece; brothers, James Wesley Eaton, William Scott Eaton, and sister, Barbara Burns.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020