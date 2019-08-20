|
Hattie Jo Ellis
Clarksville - Hattie Ellis, age 76, of Clarksville passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Spring Meadows Healthcare.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at First Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.
Hattie entered this life on July 10, 1943 in Montgomery County, TN to the late James Pete and Evie Lee Blackwell Baggett. She was a member of First Canaan Baptist Church
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephen Ellis; daughter, Cindy Borowiecki; brothers, James and Larry Baggett, and sisters, Maureen Grandchamp, and Nell Johnson.
Survivors include son, Ken (Patti) Ellis; grandchildren, Brooksie (Will) Arrington, Mitchell (Jessica) Ellis, Lexie (Jonathan) Roper, and Abbi (Josh) Rees; great-grandchildren, Klarie Foster, Ellie Arrington, Jake Arrington, Carson Roper, Lake Ellis, and Finley Jo Roper; brother, Charles E. Baggett; sisters, Edna Darden, and Erma Neeble.
Pallbearers will be Craig Williams, Chris Byrd, Troy Baggett, Marty Ellis, Allen Ellis, and Mitchell Ellis.
Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019