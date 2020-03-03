|
Hazel Gregory Edwards
Clarksville - Hazel Gregory Edwards, age 95, of Clarksville passed away on March 3, 2020 at Arcadia Senior Living.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at McReynolds- Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Hazel was born on October 10, 1924 in Ridgely, Tennessee to Edward Nale and Nettie Murray Nale. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings; her husband of fifty-five years, Leon Gregory; grandson, Ben Gregory; and great-granddaughter, Peyton Louise. Hazel was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ and was retired from Acme Boot Company. She is survived by two sisters; her current husband, David Edwards; her children, Beverly Poff (Howard) and Dwight Gregory (Linda) of Clarksville; grandchildren, Dana Poff of Cedar Hill, Scott Poff (Nancy) and Greg Poff of Clarksville, Garlan Adams (Mat) and Clay Gregory of Franklin, Tennessee; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Christian School.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020