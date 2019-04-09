Helen Hock



Clarksville - Helen Juanita Hock, age 81, entered into eternal life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 while at her home in Guthrie.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel with Father Frank Ruff and Father Eric Fowlkes presiding. Burial will follow in Sango Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.



Helen entered into this life on November 25, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Louis and Juanita Wallach Gesell. Helen had a great passion and love for music and spent a great deal of her life teaching and sharing that passion with others. Additionally, she had retired following 32 years as the Music Director and Organist at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was also a parishioner. Other memberships included the Todd Co. Senior Citizens Group, National Guild of Piano Teachers, American Guild of Organists, and the Clarksville Edelweiss Club.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Hock and her sister, Louise Riesinger. Survivors include her daughters, Karen Stasiorowski (Andrew, deceased), Susan Hightower (Anthony), and Sheryl Sollohub (R.J.); her sister, Lorraine Riesinger; grandchildren, Matthew Hightower (Samantha), Stephanie Kimberly (Kyle), Rosana Stasiorowski, and John Paul Sollohub. She also was the great grandmother of Natalie and Nora Kimberly.



Pallbearers will be Anthony Hightower, R.J. Sollohub, Matt Hightower, John Paul Sollohub, Kyle Kimberly, Carlos Tanasa, Bill Peach, and Larry Lusk.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618.