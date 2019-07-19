Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Helen Marie Austin


1950 - 2019
Helen Marie Austin Obituary
Helen Marie Austin

Clarksville - Helen Marie Austin, 68, Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, July, 21, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel. Burial will follow at Austin Cemetery in Stewart County, TN.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Austin was born September 30, 1950 in Detroit, MI and was preceded in death by her parents, James Louis and Beulah Jackson Broome; brothers, Larry Broome, Jerry Glenn Broome; and sister, Mildred Coxwell.

She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Traci (Thomas) Kelly; brothers, James Louis (Debbie) Broome Jr, Clifford (Tresa) Broome, Thomas (Connie) Broome, Herbert (DeeDee) Broome, Tony Broome; sisters, Kathleen Proctor Gibbs, Patricia (Mike) Hughes; sister-in-law, Brenda Broome; grandchildren, Dalton O'Neal Austin, Brooklyn Marie (Alan) Crosby; and great-grandchild, Beckham Michael Crosby.

Family members will serve as pallbearers.

On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 19, 2019
