Helen Robinson


1928 - 2019
Helen Robinson Obituary
Helen Robinson

Clarksville - Helen Louise Robinson, 90 of Clarksville, TN., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born on November 2, 1928 in Kalamo Township, MI., daughter of the late Merlin Rich and Essie Harmen. Helen was a member of Grahamas Community Church in Laingsburg, Michigan. In her later years she attended First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem in Clarksville, TN. In Helens younger years she worked as a Telephone Operator before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and sewing; many people knew Helen as a nurturing and kind person.

Survivors include her children; Michael Cleeves, Linda Kimball & spouse Blaine, Shirlee Tant, Merry Phillips & spouse David, Teresa Gilson & spouse Terry; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Services are to be announced.

Condolences can be online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 28, 2019
