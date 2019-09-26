|
|
Henry Eugene Lentz
Clarksville - Henry Eugene Lentz, age 94, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home.
Henry was born March 23, 1925, son of John Henry and Mildred McCulloch Lentz in Stoney Point, NC.
Henry was a retired owner/operator of Lentz Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning and owner/operator of Lentz Mobile Home Park. He was a member of Moose Club, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, past member of Chamber of Commerce, past member and president of St. Bethlehem Civitan Club, past member and commander of Clarksville-Montgomery County Rescue Squad, past member of the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service, past member of Conservation Club, served two terms on Clarksville and Montgomery County Stadium Authority, served on APSU Foundation Board, served on first Clarksville-Montgomery County Charter Commission, served many years on the Clarksville Plumbing Board, former member of APSU Governor's Club, and assisted with Boy Scout Troop 525.
Henry was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Lentz; four brothers, Kenneth Lentz, Carl Lentz, Gary Lentz, and John Lentz; and three sisters, Margaret Withrow, Sadie Lobo, and Dot Crowder.
Henry is survived by his wife, Martha Primm Lentz (beloved mother of four children); daughter, Shirley L. Campbell of Knoxville, TN; two sons, Donald Lentz of Knoxville, TN and John Lentz of Clarksville, TN; brother, Frank Lentz of Florida; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank Pat Talley and Avalon Hospice for their loving care.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019