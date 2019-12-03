|
Henry Gene Wadkins
Southside - Henry Gene Wadkins, age 72, of Southside, TN, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.
Henry was born October 3, 1947, in Blytheville, AR, to the late LeRoy Wadkins and Ethel Margaret Jones Wadkins. He was also preceded in death by one son, Daniel Stacey Wadkins; and one daughter, Marsha Deloris Wadkins.
Henry was a retired US Army veteran and served three tours in Vietnam. He later worked for over 20 years at Dyna Corp at Fort Campbell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 6, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. John Downing and Rev. Charlotte Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and Friday, December 6, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Henry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janet S. Wadkins; one son, Benjamin "A.W." Wadkins of Maryville, TN; stepdaughter, Jodi Renae Southern of Clarksville; brother, LeRoy Wadkins, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; sister, Deloris Downing of Ocala, FL; four grandchildren, Ariana Maria Diaz, Payton Danielle Wadkins, Andrew Christopher Southern, and Kierston M. Southern; and one great grandchild, Sarai Nevaeh Norl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228; or , 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
