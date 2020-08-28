Henry Wayne Haynes
Clarksville - Henry Wayne Haynes, age 70, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Henry was born August 7, 1950 in Christian County, Kentucky to the late Charlie Haynes and Corrine McClure Haynes. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Cheryl Pardue Haynes.
Mr. Haynes was retired from the US Army.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, September 8, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Katherine Walker officiating. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville at 2:00 PM.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Tequilla (Sean) Harris; son, Henry Wayne Haynes, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Marcellus and Matthias.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
