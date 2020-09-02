1/1
Henry Wayne Haynes
Henry Wayne Haynes

Clarksville - Henry Wayne Haynes, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, was born on August 7, 1950, in Christian County, Kentucky to the late Charlie Haynes and Corrine McClure Haynes. He passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Pardue Haynes; sisters, Mable Lee Jackson, Mary Emma Scott; his brothers, Johnson Haynes, James Haynes, Jake Haynes, and Charlie Haynes.

He graduated from Burt High School 1968 and received his degree in Information Technology from Central Texas College.

He was drafted into the U.S Army in 1971 and honorably served 20 years. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He also received the Sharp Shooter Rifle Badge and the Parachutist Badge.

Following his military career, he continued working in the Information Technology field until he retired in 2011.

His hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, taking apart electronics to see how they worked, and taking care of his vast collection of over 200 model trains. His love for trains started after going to work with his father who worked at L&N Railroad.

He is survived by his daughter, Tequilla (Sean) Harris; son, Henry Wayne Haynes, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Marcellus and Matthias. A host of sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, September 8, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Katherine Walker officiating. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville at 2:00 PM.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
SEP
8
Burial
02:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of friend and classmate Henry Haynes.


Theresa Moore Robinson
Classmate
September 1, 2020
Condolences to the family of my Cobb Elementary and Burt High School classmate.
John Hackney
Classmate
September 1, 2020
Hail and farewell to an old friend and classmate.
John Gold
Classmate
September 1, 2020
Sending condolences to the family of my classmate. I pray that God will wipe away every tear as you cherish his memories.
Helen Johnson Protho
Classmate
