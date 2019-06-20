Herman "Butch" Slate



Clarksville - Herman "Butch" Slate, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.



A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. John Richardson and Ben Moore officiating.



Burial will follow in First Canaan Church Cemetery.



Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Mr. Slate was born January 21, 1956 in Montgomery County, TN and was the son of the late Fred and Frances Davis Slate.



He was a Baptist, U.S. Army Veteran, Cable Contractor and Truck Driver. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball but in recent years loved playing golf and bowling.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jolene Kelley Slate; sons, Bobby (Leslie) Slate, Davis Slate; daughters, Kelly (Derek) Berryman, Tiffany (Jacob) Traylor; brother, Jerry Slate; sister, Rosemary (Mike) Moore; and grandchilden, Bailey Slate, Ally Slate and Slate Berryman; and his Beloved Dog, Teddy.



Pallbearers will be; Bobby Slate, Davis Slate, Derek Berryman, Jacob Traylor, Bob Stewart, Billy Strange, Justin Wooden, and Frank McKinney. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jerry Slate.



