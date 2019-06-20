Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel
Burial
Following Services
First Canaan Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Slate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman "Butch" Slate


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herman "Butch" Slate Obituary
Herman "Butch" Slate

Clarksville - Herman "Butch" Slate, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. John Richardson and Ben Moore officiating.

Burial will follow in First Canaan Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Slate was born January 21, 1956 in Montgomery County, TN and was the son of the late Fred and Frances Davis Slate.

He was a Baptist, U.S. Army Veteran, Cable Contractor and Truck Driver. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball but in recent years loved playing golf and bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jolene Kelley Slate; sons, Bobby (Leslie) Slate, Davis Slate; daughters, Kelly (Derek) Berryman, Tiffany (Jacob) Traylor; brother, Jerry Slate; sister, Rosemary (Mike) Moore; and grandchilden, Bailey Slate, Ally Slate and Slate Berryman; and his Beloved Dog, Teddy.

Pallbearers will be; Bobby Slate, Davis Slate, Derek Berryman, Jacob Traylor, Bob Stewart, Billy Strange, Justin Wooden, and Frank McKinney. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jerry Slate.

On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now