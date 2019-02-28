|
Hermon "Tiny" Stuart
Clarksville - Hermon "Tiny" Stuart, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at B.W.C Clubhouse.
Tiny entered into this life on January 3, 1954, in Gautier, Mississippi to the late Max Stuart, and Shirley Bankston Monk. He was a founding member of B.W.C and loved working on motorcycles.
He is survived by his children, Rainy Shirk, Lucas "Zack" Stuart, Taleea Snell, and Caleb Stuart, mother of his children, Janet Stuart, and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019