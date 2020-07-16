1/1
Homer Miller
1937 - 2020
Homer Miller

Clarksville - Homer Franklin Miller, age 83, of Cumberland Furnace, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Homer entered this life on January 1, 1937 in Spring Church, PA to the late Harry and Cleo Miller. He was a Veteran of The United States Army and retired from Clarksville Zinc Plant. Homer was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Bruce Miller, three brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Harrison Miller; son, Shawn Miller (Sheila Thompson); daughters, Terri (Don) Altman, and April (Darryl) Ferrell; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
