1/1
Howard Gilliam Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Gilliam, Sr

Clarksville - Age 78 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Viewing Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

He was born May 10, 1942 in Clarksville to George E, Gilliam and Gerdoline Thacker Gilliam. Howard was a 1960 graduate of historic Burt High School and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Clarksville Street Dept. in 2012.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara A Gilliam Maples and brothers, George F. Gilliam and Lean R, Gilliam

He leaves to cherish his loving memory devoted wife Flora B. Gilliam; daughters, Deneise R. Gilliam and LaConza I. Gilliam; sons, Michael W. Gilliam, Howard W. Gilliam, Jr, Anton D. Jones all of Clarksville, TN and Antrone D. Gilliam, Hopkinsville, KY; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Margret (Charles) Felton and Shirley M. Gilliam Thomas; brothers, Vernon (Margret Ann) Gilliam, Erin, TN and Henry (Mary Ann) Gilliam, Springfield, TN and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved