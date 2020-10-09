Howard Gilliam, Sr



Clarksville - Age 78 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Viewing Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.



He was born May 10, 1942 in Clarksville to George E, Gilliam and Gerdoline Thacker Gilliam. Howard was a 1960 graduate of historic Burt High School and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Clarksville Street Dept. in 2012.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara A Gilliam Maples and brothers, George F. Gilliam and Lean R, Gilliam



He leaves to cherish his loving memory devoted wife Flora B. Gilliam; daughters, Deneise R. Gilliam and LaConza I. Gilliam; sons, Michael W. Gilliam, Howard W. Gilliam, Jr, Anton D. Jones all of Clarksville, TN and Antrone D. Gilliam, Hopkinsville, KY; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Margret (Charles) Felton and Shirley M. Gilliam Thomas; brothers, Vernon (Margret Ann) Gilliam, Erin, TN and Henry (Mary Ann) Gilliam, Springfield, TN and a host of family and friends.



