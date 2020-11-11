Howard Mimms, JrGuthrie - Age 65 of Guthrie, KY passed away Sunday, November 8,2020. Viewing Friday, November 13, 2020 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Foston Funeral Home. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.He was born December 1, 1953 in Todd Co. to Howard Mimms, Sr and Georgia Bell Salmon. Howard was employed with Andrew Farm. He is preceded in death by his mother, sister, Rita Sebree, aunt, May Louis Russell and uncles, Pelo Russell.He leaves to cherish his loving memoires wife, Louise Mimms; daughters, Danielle Mimms, Guthrie, KY and Kimberly (Victoria) Mimms, Oak Grove, KY; sons, Steven (Mimms) Clarksville, TN, Christopher Mimms, Marco Mimms and Justin Mimms all of Guthrie, KY and Nick (Temeka) Burks, Clarksville, TN; sisters, Vallice Garrett, Guthrie, KY, Wanda Faye Russell, Pamela Lipford and Angela Russell of Clarksville, TN; brothers, Robert Mimms, Gene Mimms, both of Guthrie, KY and Robert Lee, Bowling Green, KY; aunt, Emma Stewart; uncles, Leveron Russell and Lee Russell; 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a host of family and friends.Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451