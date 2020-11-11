1/1
Howard Mimms Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Mimms, Jr

Guthrie - Age 65 of Guthrie, KY passed away Sunday, November 8,2020. Viewing Friday, November 13, 2020 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Foston Funeral Home. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

He was born December 1, 1953 in Todd Co. to Howard Mimms, Sr and Georgia Bell Salmon. Howard was employed with Andrew Farm. He is preceded in death by his mother, sister, Rita Sebree, aunt, May Louis Russell and uncles, Pelo Russell.

He leaves to cherish his loving memoires wife, Louise Mimms; daughters, Danielle Mimms, Guthrie, KY and Kimberly (Victoria) Mimms, Oak Grove, KY; sons, Steven (Mimms) Clarksville, TN, Christopher Mimms, Marco Mimms and Justin Mimms all of Guthrie, KY and Nick (Temeka) Burks, Clarksville, TN; sisters, Vallice Garrett, Guthrie, KY, Wanda Faye Russell, Pamela Lipford and Angela Russell of Clarksville, TN; brothers, Robert Mimms, Gene Mimms, both of Guthrie, KY and Robert Lee, Bowling Green, KY; aunt, Emma Stewart; uncles, Leveron Russell and Lee Russell; 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved