Services
Spann Funeral Home
1961 Hwy 48 North
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-1123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethehem United Methodist Church
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for H.r. Wortham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H.r. Wortham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H.r. Wortham Obituary
H.R. Wortham

Clarksville, TN - Age: 92

Of: Clarksville, TN.

Died: Thursday January 30, 2020 at his home in Clarksville.

Mr. Wortham was the owner and operator of Wortham Food Store in Clarksville until he retired. He was a member of the Clarksville Civitan Club and the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

Visitation: will be 11 - 1 Friday, February 07, 2020 at the Bethehem United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN

Funeral Services: will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 07, 2020 at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. Jamie Mandrel and Matthew Spann officiating.

Interment: Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery

Survivors:

Daughter:

Kay Wortham Murphy (Wayne) of Cunningham, TN

Daughter-in-law:

Deborah Wortham of Guthrie, KY

3 Grandchildren:

Christopher Spann (Jess) of WI

Matthew Spann (Jordyn) of Charlotte, TN

Taylor Wortham of Nashville, TN

7 Great Grandchildren

Mason, Lincoln, Cooper, Sadie, Saylor, Madden and Henley Spann

Preceded in death by:

Wife: Frances Christina Wortham

Parents: Erbin & Sadie Mae Wortham

Son: Michael Wortham

Sisters: Vanessa Morrison

Brothers: Erbin Wortham Jr., Virgil Wortham, Jimmy Wortham

ARRANGEMENTS BY SPANN FUNERAL HOME (615) 446-1123
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.r.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -