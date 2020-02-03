|
|
H.R. Wortham
Clarksville, TN - Age: 92
Of: Clarksville, TN.
Died: Thursday January 30, 2020 at his home in Clarksville.
Mr. Wortham was the owner and operator of Wortham Food Store in Clarksville until he retired. He was a member of the Clarksville Civitan Club and the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Visitation: will be 11 - 1 Friday, February 07, 2020 at the Bethehem United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN
Funeral Services: will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 07, 2020 at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. Jamie Mandrel and Matthew Spann officiating.
Interment: Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery
Survivors:
Daughter:
Kay Wortham Murphy (Wayne) of Cunningham, TN
Daughter-in-law:
Deborah Wortham of Guthrie, KY
3 Grandchildren:
Christopher Spann (Jess) of WI
Matthew Spann (Jordyn) of Charlotte, TN
Taylor Wortham of Nashville, TN
7 Great Grandchildren
Mason, Lincoln, Cooper, Sadie, Saylor, Madden and Henley Spann
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Frances Christina Wortham
Parents: Erbin & Sadie Mae Wortham
Son: Michael Wortham
Sisters: Vanessa Morrison
Brothers: Erbin Wortham Jr., Virgil Wortham, Jimmy Wortham
ARRANGEMENTS BY SPANN FUNERAL HOME (615) 446-1123
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020