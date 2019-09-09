Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Hudson Mooreland


1961 - 2019
Hudson Mooreland Obituary
Hudson Mooreland

Clarksville - Age 58 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

He was born August 3, 1961 in Nashville, TN to Velsper Moorland and Peggy Bowers Mooreland, he is preceded in death by his father. He retired from Trane where he was a tow motor driver.

He leaves to cherish his memories wife Carrie Hoosier Moreland; daughter, Stacy (Michael) Taylor; sons, Tim (Elke) Merriweather, Walter (Sherrie) Merriweather all of Clarksville, TN, Oscar (Cathy) Merriweather, Indianapolis, IN and Dennis (Rosa) Merriweather, Springfield, TN; mother, Peggy Mooreland; sister, Pamela Anderson; brother, Hamlin (Charlene) Mooreland and 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019
