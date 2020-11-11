Hugh Akerman, Jr.
Clarksville - Hugh Akerman Jr., age 92 of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born on March 14, 1928 in Orlando, Florida to Hugh and Mary Walker Akerman. Hugh was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a history professor at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia early in his career and the Austin Peay State University for 28 years. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity since 1948 and later became the advisor for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling the world telling others about his adventures.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Emily Sharp. Hugh is survived by his niece, Mary (Alfred) Ioppolo; nephew, Charles (Connie) Sharp; great nieces, Rebecca Sharp and Amy Mays, and their mother Stephanie Sharp.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
