Hulene Nelson
Clarksville - Hulene Cook Nelson age 83 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 11, 1936 in Stewart County, TN, the daughter of the late Hughes Cook and Ruth Norfleet Cook. Hulene is a 1955 graduate of Woodlawn High School. She enjoyed a long banking career with Northern Bank of Tennessee where she worked in various positions throughout the years. She was the first woman president of the Woodlawn Riding Club, serving in 1971. Hulene will always be remembered as a fun loving person. She was affectionately known as "Lene" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her biggest enjoyment was her family. She also loved being outdoors and going to the beach. Hulene is survived by her daughter Sabrina Roark (Scott) of Clarksville; and her son Todd Nelson (Andrea) of Gallatin, TN. She is also survived by two brothers, Dorris Cook (Judy) of Nashville, and Norris Cook of Woodlawn. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Andrew Roark (Erin), Anthony Roark, Amanda Roark, Colby Nelson, Lauren Nelson, and Victoria Nelson Carter (Adam) as well as five great grandchildren, Lena, Adaline, Maddox, Camden, and Piper. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Nelson and her son Charles Victor Nelson. Private family memorial services will be conducted at a later date with her final resting place at Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com
