Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ida's life story with friends and family

Share Ida's life story with friends and family

Ida Mae "Mom Mae" Bowen



Clarksville - Age 86, passed away July 13, 2020 at Centennial Med. Ct. in Nashville. She was born Feb. 15, 1934 in Clarksville to George & Sarah Radford. She is survived by sons, Steve(Gaye), Greg(Donna), Brian(Temple), Cliff(Mashona) & Mike(Dwanna) Bowen, sister, Elise Milam a host of other relatives & friends. A private Graveside will be Friday, July 17, 2020. Hooker Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store