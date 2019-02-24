|
|
Imogene Morgan Turrentine
Clarksville - Imogene Morgan Turrentine , 92, died peacefully the morning of February 22, 2019 in Roswell, Georgia. She was born in Clarksville, Tennessee on November 29, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Louise Davis Morgan. She was predeceased by her brothers Harry H. Morgan, Cecil E. Morgan and William D. Morgan; and, her sister, Anne Morgan Van Sickle.
Mrs. Turrentine is survived by her husband, Robert Cleveland Turrentine; her daughters, Carol Anne Turrentine ( Jonathan Kern) of Middlebrook, Virginia and Grace Louise Battle ( Mark) of Marietta, Georgia; and two sons, Richard Evans Turrentine (Barbara) of Atlanta, Georgia and Robert Ross Turrentine ( Renee) of Alpharetta, Georgia. Grandchildren are Thomas Alexander Battle, James William Battle, Jack Donovan Turrentine, Samuel Robert Turrentine, Natalie Marie Kirksey ( Ashley) , and, Chase Richard Turrentine. Her great- grandson is Elijah Kersey.
Mrs. Turrentine worked as a home demonstration agent in Clarksville where she met her future husband, Robert. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a member of a synchronized swim team and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a member of the Sango Methodist Church until she and her husband's move to Marietta, Georgia, where she joined Mount Bethel United Methodist Church.
Imogene had a love of gardening, especially tending her variety of hybrid tea roses when living in Clarksville. With this interest ,she was a founding member of the Les Candides Garden Club in her hometown. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor that she displayed even in her later years. She was a sweet , thoughtful and kind woman throughout her life. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Sango United Methodist Church, Clarksville, Tennessee.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019