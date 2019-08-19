|
Inga Anna Filippo
Clarksville - Inga Anna Filippo, 76, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence.
Inga was born on October 24, 1942, in Sundsvall, Sweden to the late Ingvald Naslund and Greta Stahl Naslund. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Semone "Joey" Filippo and brother, Lars Naslund.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Burial will be at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Inga was Professor Emerita at Austin Peay State University, where she was the coordinator for Swedish study abroad. She was a Kentucky Colonel, member of the Montgomery County Historical Society, member of the American Library Association, and former board member of the Arts and Heritage Development Council.
Inga is survived by her husband, Joe Filippo; daughter, Anna Filippo (husband, Todd Woodlee); sister, Brittmari Bergstrom (husband, Lennart Bergstrom); and two grandchildren, Katheryn Filippo and Joseph Filippo.
Pallbearers will be Derek DeGuire, Clint Filippo, Quentin Filippo, Mike Gotcher, David Kanervo, Robert Lockwood, and Martin Olsson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lennart Bergstrom and Wendell Filippo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 250 25th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37203 or AseraCare Hospice of Clarksville, 1539-C Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019