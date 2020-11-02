1/1
Ingrid Abshier
1933 - 2020
Clarksville - Ingrid Dora Abshier, age 87 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Donald Abshier; daughter, Susan Hardy (Mark), of Woodstock, GA; son, John Wesley Abshier (Linda) of Woodlawn, TN; grandchildren, Will, Preston, Wesley, Madison and Willow; sister, Susan Hoffman; nephew, Hubertus; niece, Ingrid, and several cousins all of Germany.

Ingrid entered this life on July 30, 1933 in Reichstadt, Czechoslovakia to the late Theodore and Maria Gieb. She was a child of World War II in Europe. She along with her mother and sister, endured many hardships escaping communist-controlled Czechoslovakia to a life of freedom in West Germany. In spite of the hardships, Ingrid managed to get a degree in nursing, a profession she found both joyful and rewarding. She mostly enjoyed working in Pediatrics. Donald and Ingrid met in Germany while Don was a soldier in the United States Army. They were married in Wildflecken, Germany in 1959. The military life brought them to Ft. Campbell, KY where they retired.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sonija Settle.

As a result of the recent pandemic, private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made to Ingrid's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
