Iona Paige Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iona Paige Williams

Clarksville - Iona Paige Williams, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence.

Iona was born January 9, 1932, in Springfield, KY, to the late W.H. Milburn and Gertrude Pendergraph Milburn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Williams; one son, Wiley Williams; one grandson, Aaron Griffith; and one son-in-law, Phillip Smith.

Mrs. Williams was a teacher for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and a member of First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Jeff Burris officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, June 30, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Iona is survived by three sons, David Milburn (Glenda) Crutcher, Robert Crutcher, and Mark (Carlene) Crutcher; five daughters, Marilyn (Randy) Gratz, Lou Smith, Anita (Tyrone) Luna, Linda (Calvin) Fields, and Sandy Nevin; sister, Nellie Haydon; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved