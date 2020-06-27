Iona Paige Williams
Clarksville - Iona Paige Williams, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence.
Iona was born January 9, 1932, in Springfield, KY, to the late W.H. Milburn and Gertrude Pendergraph Milburn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Williams; one son, Wiley Williams; one grandson, Aaron Griffith; and one son-in-law, Phillip Smith.
Mrs. Williams was a teacher for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and a member of First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Jeff Burris officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, June 30, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Iona is survived by three sons, David Milburn (Glenda) Crutcher, Robert Crutcher, and Mark (Carlene) Crutcher; five daughters, Marilyn (Randy) Gratz, Lou Smith, Anita (Tyrone) Luna, Linda (Calvin) Fields, and Sandy Nevin; sister, Nellie Haydon; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
