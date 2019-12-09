Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene J. McDougal Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene J. McDougal Hill Obituary
Irene J. McDougal Hill

Clarksville - Irene J. McDougal Hill, 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her residence.

Irene was born September 13, 1940, in Myhl, Germany to the late Peter Cremer and Toni Burke Cremer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, D.A. Hill.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel, with Priest David Goetz officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.

Irene was a retired realtor and member of New Apostolic Church.

Irene is survived by two sons, Joseph Anthony (Karen) Adams and John Angelo (Darla) Adams; two daughters, Doris Irene (Buddy) Henson and Ilona Kelley (Eliazar Camaho Jr.); four grandchildren, John Skip Kelley, Glen Lee Haws Jr., John Austin Adams, and Jesse John Adams; and several great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -