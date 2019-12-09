|
|
Irene J. McDougal Hill
Clarksville - Irene J. McDougal Hill, 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her residence.
Irene was born September 13, 1940, in Myhl, Germany to the late Peter Cremer and Toni Burke Cremer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, D.A. Hill.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel, with Priest David Goetz officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Irene was a retired realtor and member of New Apostolic Church.
Irene is survived by two sons, Joseph Anthony (Karen) Adams and John Angelo (Darla) Adams; two daughters, Doris Irene (Buddy) Henson and Ilona Kelley (Eliazar Camaho Jr.); four grandchildren, John Skip Kelley, Glen Lee Haws Jr., John Austin Adams, and Jesse John Adams; and several great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019