Irene Prest
Cunningham - Irene Winship Prest, age 93, of Cunningham, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Irene entered into this life on July 22, 1927, in Oklahoma to the late Moley Caldwell Winship and Anderson Winship. She was Methodist and a registered nurse.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton W. Prest I, and her brother, Cornelius Winship.
Survivors include her son, Clayton (Judy) Prest II; daughter, Theresa Swaw; grandchildren, Angelica Johnson, and Cassiopeia Wiens; great-grandchildren, Eugene, Lily, Zachary, and Ethan; sister, Rena Goings, and nephews, Joe and Dewayne Goings.
