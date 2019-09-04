Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
chapel of Nave Funeral Home
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Browning


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Browning Obituary
Iris Browning

Erin - Iris Earlene Browning, age 82 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Burial will follow in the St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Cemetery.

The Browning family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home.

Iris entered this life on October 15, 1936 in Alabama City, AL, daughter to the late James Earl and Marie Bullard Halliburton. Iris was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Browning.

Survivors include her loving children, Jeff Browning, John Browning, Maria Browning, and brother, Charles Halliburton. Iris also leaves behind one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, and her companion, Roland Neronha.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now