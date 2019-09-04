|
|
Iris Browning
Erin - Iris Earlene Browning, age 82 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Burial will follow in the St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Cemetery.
The Browning family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home.
Iris entered this life on October 15, 1936 in Alabama City, AL, daughter to the late James Earl and Marie Bullard Halliburton. Iris was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Browning.
Survivors include her loving children, Jeff Browning, John Browning, Maria Browning, and brother, Charles Halliburton. Iris also leaves behind one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, and her companion, Roland Neronha.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019