Iris Gay Daley Obituary
Clarksville - Iris Gay Daley, 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence.

Iris was born on May 7, 1946, in Washington, DC to the late Ervin B. Ambrose and Mabel A. Taylor Ambrose. She was also preceded in death by Carl E. Daley.

In keeping with Iris' wishes, no services are planned.

Iris was a retired manager with Pepperidge Farms.

Iris is survived by her sons, Michael Schultz, Matthew Schultz, and Gary Daley; brother, Ervin Ambrose Jr.; sisters, Jean Woods, Erwinda Duncan, and Kathleen Mahoney; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
