Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Lee


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Lee Obituary
Iris Lee

Clarksville - Iris Kathrine Lee, age 85, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, July 26, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Drs. Roger Freeman and Felts Dent officiating. Iris will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home

Iris entered into this life on April 6, 1934 in Stewart County to parents Lee and Bessie Austin Gafford. She was a member of the church family at First Baptist Church of Clarksville and in years past was a familiar face at the old downtown Clarksville staple, Red's Bakery, where she eventually retired from. She was especially known there for her friendly smile and her spectacular Jam Cakes.

Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Lee, her sons, Robert Cleo "Chip" Lee III and Billy Lee; her sister-in-law, Betty Neblett and brother-in-law, David Lee and his wife Pam. In addition to her parents Iris has been reunited with her son Robert Neal Lee, who died at age 3.

Pallbearers will be Joe Costa, Tad Lee, Gene Smith, Terry Shields, Eric Shields, Clifton Smith, Murray Keeter, and Steve Ford.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Lee's memory to First Baptist Church of Clarksville. Condolences may be made to her family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now