|
|
Iris Lee
Clarksville - Iris Kathrine Lee, age 85, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, July 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Drs. Roger Freeman and Felts Dent officiating. Iris will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home
Iris entered into this life on April 6, 1934 in Stewart County to parents Lee and Bessie Austin Gafford. She was a member of the church family at First Baptist Church of Clarksville and in years past was a familiar face at the old downtown Clarksville staple, Red's Bakery, where she eventually retired from. She was especially known there for her friendly smile and her spectacular Jam Cakes.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Lee, her sons, Robert Cleo "Chip" Lee III and Billy Lee; her sister-in-law, Betty Neblett and brother-in-law, David Lee and his wife Pam. In addition to her parents Iris has been reunited with her son Robert Neal Lee, who died at age 3.
Pallbearers will be Joe Costa, Tad Lee, Gene Smith, Terry Shields, Eric Shields, Clifton Smith, Murray Keeter, and Steve Ford.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Lee's memory to First Baptist Church of Clarksville. Condolences may be made to her family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 27 to July 28, 2019