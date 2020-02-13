|
|
Mrs. Isabelle Adams Glascock
Trenton, KY - Mrs. Isabelle Adams Glascock, age 100 of Trenton, KY, passed away 8:30 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Adams, TN of natural causes. Services will be Friday February 14, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Trenton United Methodist Church in Trenton, KY with Mr. George Connors and family members officiating. Burial will follow in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton, KY. Visitation was Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church and after 1:00 p.m. Friday until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.
Mrs. Glascock was born in Trenton June 21, 1919, she was a postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office in Trenton, KY for 30 years, an avid bridge player, member of Trenton United Methodist Church for 93 years where she was a member of United Methodist Women, choir and taught Sunday School. She is preceded in death by her parents Roland Lee Adams and Rachel Maude Randle Adams, her husband Charles Henry Glascock 2009, her daughter Virginia Lee Glascock in 1951, her sisters Matha Elizabeth Luttrull and Nancy Bruce Crouch.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy Sneed Boldrick and her husband Rafe of Clarksville, TN, and Tracy Glascock Holman and her husband Kenneth of Adams, TN, her grandchildren George Connors, McClain Sneed Gold and Charles Parker Holman and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020