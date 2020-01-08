|
|
Isaiah Head, Jr
Clarksville - Age 69 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Benevolent Lodge #210, Port Royal, TN.
Isaiah was born April 20, 1950 in Clarksville to Isaiah M. Head, Sr and Nervian Darden Head. He is preceded in death by his parents. He attend Burt High School and retired from Trane Co. He was a member of St. Matthew AME Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Mattie Mitchell- Head; sons, Carlos West and Calvin Head all of Clarksville, TN; granddaughter, Jazyln West, Clarksville, TN; brothers, John Head, Springfield, TN and James (Lucinda) Head, Clarksville, TN; sisters, Ida (Sammy) Sebree, Henrietta, TN and Vanessya Wells, Clarksville, TN and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020