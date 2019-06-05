Jack Allen Pickard, Sr.



Clarksville



Jack Allen Pickard, Sr. departed this world after a lengthy illness on June 3, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. Jack was born on November 4, 1939 in Tipton County, TN to Edward Alexander {Ned} and Anna Delancey Pickard. Jack grew up enjoying farming in the Gilt Edge community and developed into a stellar athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball for Munford High School. Jack served in the US Army and often spoke of his experiences in New Jersey and Africa. After his time in the service,Jack studied drafting and began what would become a long and successful career as a builder. He designed and built homes, churches, housing developments and the largest freshwater marina in the United States. A legacy of his work is visible across West Tennessee, especially in the communities surrounding Adamsville and Pickwick Dam. He was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church and for many years enjoyed singing in the choir. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and eldest brother Buford Nolan {Buck} Pickard. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Fletchall Pickard, daughters Patricia Lynn Ellis (Rick), Paige Carter Eisemann (Michael) and son Jack Pickard, Jr. as well as siblings John Edward {Buddy} Pickard (Virginia), Deanie Pickard Yarbrough (David), Brenda Kay Pickard Chunn, and a host of nieces and nephews. He leaves grandchildren Nicholas Allen Pickard, Noah Alexander Pickard, and Amy Caroline Eisemann.



Visitation will be held at McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home from 1-3PM on Wednesday, June 5 with service immediately following at 3PM. Family and friends are invited to enjoy fellowship with the family at Pam & Jack's home following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the national , Tennessee headquarters.



