Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarksville - Jack C. Batson, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence.

Jack was born December 17, 1935, in Cunningham, TN, to the late Alec Batson and Jettye Champion Batson. He was a US Army veteran, who served in Korea. Mr. Batson worked for 33 years with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and was a lifelong farmer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 4, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Scott Davis and Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Batson Cemetery, in Cunningham. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, June 4, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn Davis Batson of Clarksville; two sons, Chris (Brandi) Batson of Clarksville and Ryan Batson of Knoxville, TN; two sisters, Barbee Allen of Clarksville and Audrey Bralliar of Las Vegas, NV; and two grandchildren, Brayden and Bryson Batson.

Pallbearers will be Steve Gosney, Brayden Batson, Bryson Batson, Bill Costello, Bud Leavelle, and Billy Batson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 3 to June 4, 2019
