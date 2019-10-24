|
|
Jack Evans (Zeke)
Clarksville - (May 9th, 1935- September 24th, 2019)
Jack Evans, age 84 of Clarksville died Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at his home in New Providence.
Born, May 9th, 1935 in New London, Ohio, he was a son of the late Homer and Grace Evans. Edith Ilsa Lebowski Evans was his loving wife for over fifty six years. He was preceded in death by his three brothers: Tom Evans and wife, Barbie, Dick (Algy) Evans and wife, Joan, Harry (Hambone) Evans and wife, Nellie, as well as his two sisters, Jeanne and husband, George, and Betty Lou Evans Graffice.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew Jason Evans, of Clarksville, Bruno Jack Evans and wife, Yvette Evans of Keller, Texas, and Clifford John Evans and wife, Lauri Ingram Evans, of Carmel, Indiana; and a sister Carole Evans Spiker and husband Bill, of Cadiz, Ohio, brother-in-law, Howard Graffice, and many nieces and nephews. Jack and Edith also share ten grandchildren, Kerri Elizabeth Evans, Sara Lynn Evans Bedolla and husband Cesar, Alexander Jason Evans, Frank Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Matthew Evans, Nicholas Evans, Elliott Ingram Evans, Spencer Christian Evans, and Emily Grace Evans; and five great grandchildren, Nathanael James Evans, Jackson Lee Evans, Anna-Inez Bedolla, Juliet Irene Bedolla, and Stephen Andrew Bedolla.
Jack was a graduate of New London High School, where he was an avid football player. He later went on to play football at Mount Union College. After retiring from the US Army with over twenty years of service, he went on to retire from the Fort Campbell Civil Service Corp. He was a member of New Providence Methodist Church. Jack enjoyed bowling, reading, walking, telling jokes, traveling, and loving his family.
A celebration of life event will take place on October 26th, 2019 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Strawberry Alley Ale House in Clarksville, TN. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio State University's Alzheimer's disease research in memory of Jack, https://osu-honor-and-memorial-giving.everydayhero.com/us/jack-evans-celebration-of-life .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019