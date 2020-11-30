Jack Kennedy
Clarksville - John Franklin Kennedy, aged 20, passed away at the Kennedy family farm on Friday, November 27th. Jack was born on May 26th, 2000 in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was the third of seven children born to Robert and Claire Kennedy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Kennedy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jack was known for his easy smile and tender heart. He was 6' 4" and everyone looked up to him both literally and figuratively. He was beloved by everyone with whom he came in contact.
Jack was baptized at First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.
Jack was a sophomore at Auburn University majoring in Finance. At Auburn, Jack was a part of the ROTC program and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Jack was a homeschooled graduate of Ezekiel Academy in Montgomery, Alabama. In high school, he was a member of the Prattville Swim League. He was a freestyle swimmer, qualified for the Southeastern Championship, and won the 2018 relay in the state meet.
Jack was a gifted athlete and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and golf. He enjoyed watching college football with his family over the years, both in-person and on television.
Jack loved scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Jack was very close to his family, including his parents, grandparents, and siblings. Words can't describe how much Jack will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Claire Kennedy, his siblings, Robert Preston Kennedy, Jr, Reber Porterfield Kennedy, III, Bellamy Claire Kennedy, Bridget Grace Kennedy, Jane Elizabeth Kennedy, and George William Kennedy, his grandparents, Reber and Opal Kennedy and Robert Derrick, and his aunt and uncle, Ellen and Laurie Daly.
Pallbearers will be his brothers from the Auburn chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
