1/1
Jackie Harrison
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Harrison

Clarksville -

Jackie Yvonne Slack Harrison, age 64 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Lone Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Jackie entered this life on February 21, 1956 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Jerry Slack and Ellen Atkins Slack Rittenberry. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and co-owner of H & H Heating & Air.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Adam Lloyd Harrison, and brother, Fred Slack.

Survivors include her loving husband, David V. Harrison; daughters, Heather Mitten and Ashlee Harrison (Anthony Biagini); grandson, Adam John Biagini; brother, Keith Slack; sister, Angie Moody, and mother-in-law, Evelyn Harrison

Pallbearers will be Anthony Biagini, Ben Britt, Casey Harrison, William Harrison, Jeremy Slack, and Nick Moody.

Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Williams and Adam Biagini.

Online condolences may be made to Jackie's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lone Oak Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lone Oak Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lone Oak Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved