Jackie Harrison
Clarksville -
Jackie Yvonne Slack Harrison, age 64 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Lone Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Jackie entered this life on February 21, 1956 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Jerry Slack and Ellen Atkins Slack Rittenberry. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and co-owner of H & H Heating & Air.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Adam Lloyd Harrison, and brother, Fred Slack.
Survivors include her loving husband, David V. Harrison; daughters, Heather Mitten and Ashlee Harrison (Anthony Biagini); grandson, Adam John Biagini; brother, Keith Slack; sister, Angie Moody, and mother-in-law, Evelyn Harrison
Pallbearers will be Anthony Biagini, Ben Britt, Casey Harrison, William Harrison, Jeremy Slack, and Nick Moody.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Williams and Adam Biagini.
Online condolences may be made to Jackie's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com