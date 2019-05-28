Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Jacob Benjamin Jordan Obituary
Jacob Benjamin Jordan

Palmyra - Jacob Benjamin Jordan, 30, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Jacob was born on September 10, 1988, in Williamson County, TN to Jeff Jordan and the late Patti Berger Jordan.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In addition to his father, Jacob is survived by two brothers, Hayden Jordan of Knoxville, TN and Satchel Jordan of Palmyra, TN and two sisters, Dylan Woolsey of Murfreesboro, TN and Salera Jordan of Palmyra, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037 or www.worldwildlife.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2019
