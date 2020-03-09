Resources
Jacob Louis Ippolito

Jacob Louis Ippolito Obituary
Jacob Louis Ippolito

Clarksville - Jacob Louis Ippolito, of Clarksville, found eternal peace on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 37.

Jacob was born December 25, 1982, in San Bernardino, CA.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Jacob is survived by his wife, Angela Ippolito; children, Justice and Amaya Ippolito; dearest son of Stacy (Damon) Storey and Mark Ippolito; beloved brother to Chad Ippolito, Travynn Ippolito, Taylor (Jesse) Sumner, Montana Storey, and Justine Burtch; friend and cousin to Traci Schiffner; adored uncle to Trinity Frenya, Travynn Ippolito, Roman Ippolito, Luci Sumner, and Kamia Gale; cherished grandson of Joe and Sharon Sutton, and Norma Ippolito.

He joined the other side with his daughter, Ava Ippolito and Uncle R.J.

We will carry your memory in our hearts forever.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
