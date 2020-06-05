Jacob Neblett
1997 - 2020
Jacob Neblett

Cumberland Furnace - Jacob Ray Neblett, age 23, of Cumberland Furnace passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Slayden Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-7 p.m., and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Jacob entered into this life on May 23, 1997, in Davidson County to James "Bo" and Shawnette Fout Neblett.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James (Martha) Bailey "Squirrel Eye" Neblett, grandfather, Tom Fout.

In addition to his parents' survivors include his siblings, David (Carrie) Neblett, Whittney (Hunter) Neblett, Cooper (Brooke) Neblett, Jason (Stephanie) Stokes, Tesha (Patrick) Neblett, and Kaden Neblett; fiancé, Lexy Lewis; daughter, Cambree Lewis; brother-in-law, Brandon "Doodle" Perry; father-in-law, Johnnie Walton; mother-in-law, Stacy Walton; grandmother, Brenda Walton; brother-in-law, Brian Walton; sister-in-law, Gabriel Lewis; and a host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Neblett, Cooper Neblett, Jason Stokes, Hunter Tidwell, Patrick Bradford, Hunter Bennett, Jacob McEwen, and John McEwen.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
JUN
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
