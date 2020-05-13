|
Jacqueline Rodriguez
Clarksville - Age 59 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Interment Woodlawn Elizabeth Church Cemetery.
She was born January 28, 1961 in Clarksville to Ernest Fletcher, Sr and Matilda Fairrow Fletcher. She was a 1979 graduate of Northwest High School and a member of Woodlawn Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Jacqueline was employed with Trane Co. She is preceded in death by her father and brother, Henry Lee Fletcher.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories devoted son, D'Angelo Rodriguez; grandson, Jaevion Rodriguez, both of Clarksville, TN; mother, Matilda Fletcher, Woodlawn, TN; sisters, Lena Fletcher, Woodlawn, TN and Brenda (David) Hunter, Clarksville, TN; brother, Ernest (Janice) Fletcher, Jr, Clarksville, TN; aunts, Nina Pettus, Doris Fletcher, Sue Oldham and Ruby Horn; uncles, Vivan (Doris Ann) Fairrow, Homer Fletcher and Leonard (Ruby) Fletcher; companion, Melvin Johnson; stepdaughter, Jasmine Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Live streaming of service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 13 to May 15, 2020