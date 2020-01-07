|
Jacquelyn Leavell
Clarksville - Age 69 of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
She was November 30, 1950 in Hopkinsville, KY to R.B. Radford and Queen Ester Petrie. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Janice Radford and brother George Ray. She was 1968 graduate of Hopkinsville High School.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, Bud E. Leavell; daughter, Fredda L. DeLorch; son, Mark E. Leavell all of Clarksville, TN; brother, Robert B. Radford, Clarksville, TN and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020